Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’414 -0.5%  SPI 18’528 -0.4%  Dow 49’359 -0.2%  DAX 25’297 -0.2%  Euro 0.9315 -0.1%  EStoxx50 6’029 -0.2%  Gold 4’595 -0.5%  Bitcoin 76’607 -0.2%  Dollar 0.8026 -0.1%  Öl 64.1 0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526McDonald's950605Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Novartis-Aktie: Ianalumab bekommt Breakthrough-Status in den USA
Elon Musk fordert Rekordsumme: Microsoft-Aktie und OpenAI im Visier der Justiz
UBS-Aktie: Geplante Fusion von drei Immobilienfonds überwindet eine Hürde
Konfrontationskurs nach dem 6. Januar: Trump geht juristisch gegen JPMorgan Chase vor
Alphabet-Aktie: Berufung gegen Google-Urteil und 4-Billionen-Meilenstein
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner JPY/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

Invertiert

JPY/GBP

19.01.2026 01:02:26

Japan Core Machinery Orders Sink 11.0% In November

(RTTNews) - The value of core machinery orders in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 11.0 percent on month in November, the Cabinet Office said on Monday - coming in at 883.9 billion yen.

That was well shy of expectations for a decline of 5.2 percent following the 7.0 percent increase in October.

On a yearly basis, orders sank 6.4 percent - again missing forecasts for a gain of 4.9 percent following the 12.5 percent increase in the previous month.

Government orders surged 67.8 percent on month and 20.4 percent on year to 691.2 billion yen, while orders from overseas gained 5.3 percent on month and 11.5 percent on year at 1.461 trillion yen and orders through agencies slipped 2.8 percent on month and rose 4.e percent on year at 138.1 billion yen.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, orders are expected to rise 0.2 percent on quarter and 1.9 percent on year.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

KW 3: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 3: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
UBS-Aktie schliesslich schwächer: Erste Genehmigung für nationale Bankenlizenz in den USA erhalten
Super Micro Computer Aktie News: Super Micro Computer verteuert sich am Abend kräftig
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
KW 2: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Aktienmarkt 2026: S&P 500 könnte Anleger trotz starker Vorjahre positiv überraschen
Dezember 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
RWE-Aktie: Bernstein Research gibt Outperform-Bewertung bekannt
Top-IPOs 2026: Sechs Unternehmen mit Aussicht auf Rekordbörsengänge

Top-Rankings

KW 3: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 3: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 3: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/JPY 211.4857 -0.7830
-0.37

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
22:26 Kiews Oberbefehlshaber Syrskyj kündigt neue Offensive an
21:54 Starmer telefoniert mit Trump: Zölle gegen Verbündete 'falsch'
21:52 Prognosen: Erfolg für Rechtspopulist bei Wahl in Portugal
21:34 ROUNDUP: EU organisiert wegen Trumps Zoll-Drohungen Sondergipfel
21:30 EU organisiert wegen Trumps Zoll-Drohungen Sondergipfel
20:34 dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN - Die wichtigsten Meldungen vom Wochenende
20:14 USA begründen Grönland-Vorgehen: wollen Konflikt vermeiden
20:14 Schah-Sohn Pahlavi kündigt Rückkehr in den Iran an
20:04 WOCHENAUSBLICK 2: US-Zolldrohungen könnten Dax-Rekordfahrt vorerst stoppen
19:59 ROUNDUP 3: EU berät über Konter nach Trumps Zoll-Drohung