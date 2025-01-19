Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
19.01.2025 23:31:59

Japan Core Machinery Order Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Monday release November numbers for core machinery orders, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Orders are expected to slip 0.7 percent on month and climb 5.6 percent on year after rising 2.1 percent on month and 5.6 percent on year in October.

Japan also will see final November figures for industrial production and the tertiary industry activity index. Previously, production was down 2.3 percent on month, while the tertiary index had a score of 0.30.

The People's Bank of China will set January's prime loan rate for one- and five-year loans; they're expected to hold steady at 3.1 percent and 3.6 percent.

Malaysia will provide December data for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to rise 3.3 percent on year, up from 1.6 percent in November. Exports are called higher by an annual 9.0 percent, accelerating from 4.1 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at MYR16.60 billion, up from MYR15.30 billion a month earlier.

Hong Kong will see unemployment data for December, with the jobless rate expected to hold steady at 3.1 percent.

