SMI 11’676 -0.4%  SPI 15’329 -0.3%  Dow 38’715 -0.5%  DAX 17’937 0.0%  Euro 0.9632 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’986 -0.1%  Gold 2’156 -0.3%  Bitcoin 60’983 -3.4%  Dollar 0.8845 0.0%  Öl 85.4 0.3% 
Finanzanalyst Gary Shilling warnt Anleger - Aktienmarkt-Crash und Rezession befürchtet
Bitcoin-Fans schöpfen Hoffnung - Setzt Tesla wieder stärker auf die Ur-Kryptowährung?
Cathie Wood hält NVIDIA-Rally für übertrieben
Galderma-Aktie: Was Anleger vor dem Börsengang von Galderma wissen sollten
Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. aktuell: So steht es am Abend um die Kurse der Commodities
Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)

18.03.2024 01:10:50

Japan Core Machine Orders Slip 1.7% In January

(RTTNews) - The value of core machine orders in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 1.7 percent on month in January, the Cabinet Office said on Monday - coming in at 823.8 billion yen.

That missed forecasts for a decline of 1.0 percent following the downwardly revised 1.9 percent increase in December (originally 2.7 percent).

On a yearly basis, core machine orders slumped 10.9 percent - but that beat expectations for a fall of 11.2 percent following the 0.7 percent decline in the previous month.

Government orders surged 24.4 percent on month and 74.6 percent on year in January, while orders from overseas fell 4.4 percent on month but gained 9.4 percent on year and orders through agencies rose 0.7 percent both on month and on year.

For the first quarter of 2024, core machine orders are forecast to rise 4.9 percent on quarter and fall 0.1 percent on year.

Kryptomarkt am Sonntagvormittag: Das tut sich bei Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co.
Bitcoin und Gold auf Rekordkurs - noch Luft nach oben?
Neue Bitcoin-Rekorde: MicroStrategy erhöht Angebot von Wandelanleihen für Bitcoin-Käufe
NVIDIA-Aktie & Co. treiben Rally an: Bildet sich eine Blase am Aktienmarkt? - JPMorgan- und Goldman Sachs-Strategen uneins
Reddit-IPO in der Planung: New Constructs-CEO warnt vor mangelndem Börsenerfolg
Warum die Zulassung von Ethereum-Spot-ETFs noch auf sich warten lassen könnte
Krypto-Wahn 2024: Neue Coins fluten den Markt - welche haben Potenzial?
Nach Idorsia: Fidelity baut Beteiligung an ams-OSRAM aus - wieder ein schneller Gewinn in Sicht?
BODEN, DANOLD & Co.: Memecoins auf Basis von Trump und Biden liegen vor US-Präsidentschaftswahl im Trend
Das tut sich am Vormittag am Kryptomarkt bei Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.

GBP/JPY 189.7587 0.7272
0.38

