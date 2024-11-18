Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’627 -1.3%  SPI 15’488 -1.2%  Dow 43’445 -0.7%  DAX 19’211 -0.3%  Euro 0.9356 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’795 -0.8%  Gold 2’562 -0.2%  Bitcoin 81’027 4.1%  Dollar 0.8880 0.0%  Öl 71.0 -1.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
NVIDIA vor Q3-Ergebnissen: Erwartungen sind hoch - Kursziele für den KI-Giganten angepasst
Wird Tesla durch die Rekordrally mit Trump 2.0 eine unverzichtbare Aktie?
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Q3 2024: Diese Aktien befinden sich im Portfolio von Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway
Reich durch Day Trading - Geht das wirklich?
Suche...

Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)

Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner JPY/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (gross)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
JPY/GBP
>
18.11.2024 01:14:17

Japan Core Machine Orders Slip 0.7% In September

(RTTNews) - The total value of core machine orders in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 0.7% on Month in September, the Cabinet Office said on Monday - coming in at 852.0 billion yen.

That missed forecasts for an increase of 1.4 percent following the 1.9 percent contraction in August.

On a yearly basis, core machine orders fell 4.8 percent after slumping 3.4 percent in the previous month.

For the third quarter of 2024, core machine orders fell 1.3 percent on quarter and 0.4 percent on year.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, core machine orders are seen higher by 5.7 percent on quarter and 8.0 percent on year.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ethereum: Analyst rechnet nach Trump-Sieg mit hohem Kursziel - Widerstandsmarke überwunden
Sunrise-Aktie: Sunrise kehr an Börse zurück - Erfolgreicher Start
Wie geht's im Krypto-Boom weiter? - So entwickeln sich Bitcoin & Co. am Vormittag
Kryptowährungen-Umfrage: Händler-Akzeptanz gegenüber Bitcoin wird bis 2025 massiv zulegen
Angespannte Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 verbucht am Freitagmittag Verluste
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Bitcoin, Ether & Co.: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 46
EQS-News: Rekord-Sommer bei SIXT: Umsatz in Q3 mit 1,24 Mrd. Euro auf Allzeit-Hoch, EBT mit 246 Mio. Euro auf Vorjahresniveau, Rendite bei rund 20%
Allianz informierte über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Geht Rekordjagd weiter? - Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoinkurs, Ether und Ripplepreis

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/JPY 194.7817 -3.1488
-1.59

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Zinsen
  • Alle Nachrichten