Japan Core Machine Orders Slip 0.7% In September

(RTTNews) - The total value of core machine orders in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 0.7% on Month in September, the Cabinet Office said on Monday - coming in at 852.0 billion yen.

That missed forecasts for an increase of 1.4 percent following the 1.9 percent contraction in August.

On a yearly basis, core machine orders fell 4.8 percent after slumping 3.4 percent in the previous month.

For the third quarter of 2024, core machine orders fell 1.3 percent on quarter and 0.4 percent on year.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, core machine orders are seen higher by 5.7 percent on quarter and 8.0 percent on year.