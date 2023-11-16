Japan Core Machine Orders Rise 1.4% In September

(RTTNews) - The total value of core machine orders in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 1.4 percent on month in September, the Cabinet Office said on Thursday - coming in at 852.9 billion yen.

That beat forecasts for an increase of 0.9 percent following the 0.5 percent contraction in August.

On a yearly basis, core machine orders slipped 2.2 percent - again exceeding expectations for a 3.6 percent drop following the 7.7 percent decline in the previous month.

For the third quarter of 2023, orders were down 1.8 percent on quarter and 7.2 percent on year at 2,538.5 billion yen.

For the fourth quarter, orders are seen higher by 0.5 percent on quarter and lower by 1.6 percent on year.

The total value of machinery orders received by 280 manufacturers in Japan jumped 15.1 percent on month and 6.4 percent on year to 2,872.9 billion yen.