Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'708 -0.1%  SPI 14'097 0.0%  Dow 34'991 0.5%  DAX 15'748 0.9%  Euro 0.9629 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4'316 0.6%  Gold 1'959 -0.2%  Bitcoin 33'533 6.1%  Dollar 0.8876 -0.1%  Öl 81.1 -1.6% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343Lonza1384101On113454047ABB1222171Alcon43249246Holcim1221405
Top News
Binance will gerichtlich gegen Klage wegen nicht registrierter Krypto-Derivate vorgehen
Milliarden-Tour des Superstars: So viel Einfluss hat Taylor Swift auf den Aktienmarkt
Zurich greift bei Exxon und Tesla zu: So hat Zurich Insurance im 3. Quartal 2023 investiert
Milliardärsfamilie klagt gegen Berkshire Hathaway wegen vermeintlich unsachgemässer Buchführung bei Pilot Travel Centers
Blick ins Berkshire Hathaway-Depot im dritten Quartal: Warren Buffett trennt sich von zwei Top 10-Titeln
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)

Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner JPY/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (gross)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
JPY/GBP
>
16.11.2023 01:09:38

Japan Core Machine Orders Rise 1.4% In September

(RTTNews) - The total value of core machine orders in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 1.4 percent on month in September, the Cabinet Office said on Thursday - coming in at 852.9 billion yen.

That beat forecasts for an increase of 0.9 percent following the 0.5 percent contraction in August.

On a yearly basis, core machine orders slipped 2.2 percent - again exceeding expectations for a 3.6 percent drop following the 7.7 percent decline in the previous month.

For the third quarter of 2023, orders were down 1.8 percent on quarter and 7.2 percent on year at 2,538.5 billion yen.

For the fourth quarter, orders are seen higher by 0.5 percent on quarter and lower by 1.6 percent on year.

The total value of machinery orders received by 280 manufacturers in Japan jumped 15.1 percent on month and 6.4 percent on year to 2,872.9 billion yen.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelle ChatGPT Krypto Prognose für Bitcoin liegt vor! Damit hätte niemand gerechnet!
UBS-Aktie fester: Urteil im UBS-Steuerprozess von Gericht aufgehoben
UBS-Aktie im Plus: UBS wird 1,25 Milliarden-Euro-Anleihe vollständig zurückzahlen
Darum legt notiert der Euro über 1,08 US-Dollar - zum Franken nur leicht höher
Alcon-Aktie tiefrot: Alcon vermeldet deutlich mehr Umsatz
Dow schlussendlich freundlich -- SMI schliesst wenig bewegt -- DAX geht mit Aufschlägen aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Roche-Aktie in Rot: Roche vermeldet positive Studienresultate für Zilebesiran - Zulassung für Columvi in der Schweiz
Viele Aktienpakete reduziert: In diese US-Aktien hat die UBS im dritten Quartal 2023 investiert
Milliardeninvestor Ken Fisher rät Schweizer Anlegern, in volatilen Zeiten die Füsse still zu halten
Setzt sich der Aufwärtstrend des Schweizer Franken fort? Strategen revidieren ihre Einschätzung für den Franken

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/JPY 187.8431 -0.1229
-0.07

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Zinsen
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit