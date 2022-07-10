Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’008 0.6%  SPI 14’207 0.6%  Dow 31’338 -0.2%  DAX 13’015 1.3%  Euro 0.9946 0.5%  EStoxx50 3’507 0.5%  Gold 1’743 0.2%  Bitcoin 21’310 1.1%  Dollar 0.9767 0.3%  Öl 107.2 2.9% 
1 Aktie gratis
11.07.2022 00:00:10

Japan Core Machine Orders Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Monday release May numbers for core machine orders, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Core machine orders are expected to sink 5.5 percent on month and climb 5.8 percent on year after surging 10.8 percent on month and 19.0 percent on year in April.

New Zealand will provide June figures for electronic retail card spending; in May, spending was up 1.9 percent on month and 0.7 percent on year.

China will release June data for new yuan loans, with forecasts coming in at CNY2.400 trillion - up from CNY1.890 trillion previously.

Indonesia will see May figures for retail sales; in April, sales jumped 8.5 percent on year.

Finally, the markets in Malaysia and Singapore are closed on Monday for Eid-ul-Adha and will re-open on Tuesday.

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Kaum eine Daseinsberechtigung: Finanzexperte vergleicht Krypto-Hype mit Tulpen-Manie
UBS-Aktie: UBS will offenbar Iqbal Khan zu alleinigem Vermögensverwaltungs-Chef machen
Alibaba zunehmend unter Druck: Diese chinesischen Internetaktien sind jetzt die Analysten-Lieblinge
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 27: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Tesla-Konkurrent Polestar: So schneidet die Polestar-Aktie bislang an der Börse ab
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co.: Wie sich die Kryptokurse am Sonntagvormittag entwickeln
Börsenexperte Jim Cramer: So könnte es zu einer "Hausse innerhalb eines Bärenmarktes" kommen
Die am häufigsten geklauten Hotelgegenstände: Das entwenden Gäste am liebsten
Euro stabilisiert sich leicht unter 0,99 Franken - die Gründe
Volkswagen-Aktie: VW-Modellplanung wird von Softwareproblemen durcheinander gebracht

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Zinsen
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit