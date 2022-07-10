Japan Core Machine Orders Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Monday release May numbers for core machine orders, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Core machine orders are expected to sink 5.5 percent on month and climb 5.8 percent on year after surging 10.8 percent on month and 19.0 percent on year in April.

New Zealand will provide June figures for electronic retail card spending; in May, spending was up 1.9 percent on month and 0.7 percent on year.

China will release June data for new yuan loans, with forecasts coming in at CNY2.400 trillion - up from CNY1.890 trillion previously.

Indonesia will see May figures for retail sales; in April, sales jumped 8.5 percent on year.

Finally, the markets in Malaysia and Singapore are closed on Monday for Eid-ul-Adha and will re-open on Tuesday.