Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’694 -0.2%  SPI 15’582 -0.2%  Dow 43’828 -0.2%  DAX 20’406 -0.1%  Euro 0.9363 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’968 0.1%  Gold 2’649 -1.2%  Bitcoin 90’426 1.3%  Dollar 0.8928 0.1%  Öl 74.3 1.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411
Top News
Galderma-Aktie: FDA-Zulassung für Nemluvio
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie: Relief beantragt Aussetzung der Berichtspflichten bei der SEC
Sandoz-Chef sieht Trump-Präsidentschaft in den USA gelassen entgegen
Vonovia legt Abfindung für Deutsche-Wohnen-Aktionäre fest
Volkswagen-Aktie: Minister Heil will mit längerem Kurzarbeitergeld VW-Krise entschärfen
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)

Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner JPY/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (gross)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
JPY/GBP
>
16.12.2024 01:08:49

Japan Core Machine Orders Climb 2.1% In October

(RTTNews) - The value of core machine orders in Jaan was up a seasonally adjusted 2.1 percent on month in October, the Cabinet Office said on Monday - coming in at 869.8 billion yen.

That beat forecasts for an increase of 1.2 percent following the 0.7 percent decline in September.

On a yearly basis, core machine orders climbed 5.6 percent - again exceeding expectations for a gain or 0.7 percent after slumping 4.8 percent in the previous month.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, core machine orders are seen higher by 5.7 percent on quarter and 8.0 percent on year.

Government orders surged 49.9 percent on month and 188.0 percent on year to 812.4 billion yen, while orders from overseas gained 7.9 percent on month and 8.9 percent on year at 1,345.7 billion yen and orders through agencies fell 4.2 percent on month and rose 0.9 percent on year to 120.3 billion yen.

The total value of machinery orders received by 280 manufacturers operating in Japan increased a seasonally adjusted 21.1 percent on month and 30.5 percent on year.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-CEO Sergio Ermotti warnt: Diese Entwicklungen könnten die Finanzmärkte 2025 erschüttern
Trump-Effekt: Diese Industrieaktien könnten 2025 durchstarten
BYD fordert Preisreduktionen: Droht eine neue Eskalation im chinesischen Automarkt?
Bitcoin & Co. im Check: Aktuelle Kursentwicklungen am Sonntagmorgen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoin & Co.
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Krypto-Märkte im Fokus: Aktuelle Kursentwicklungen von Bitcoin, Litecoin und anderen digitalen Währungen
Rohstoffe in KW 50: Die Performance von Gold, Öl & Co. der vergangenen Woche
Börse Zürich in Rot: SMI präsentiert sich am Mittag leichter

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/JPY 193.9526 0.5330
0.28

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Verhaltener Wochenausklang: Wall Street letztlich stabil -- SMI geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst nach Rekordhoch knapp unter Nulllinie -- Letztlich klare Abgaben in China und Japan

Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag schwächer und auch der deutsche Leitindex fiel nach dem Erreichen eines neuen Allzeithochs schlussendlich wieder unter sein Vortagesniveau zurück. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich zum Wochenschluss unentschlossen. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag abwärts.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Zinsen
  • Alle Nachrichten