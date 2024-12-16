|
16.12.2024 01:08:49
Japan Core Machine Orders Climb 2.1% In October
(RTTNews) - The value of core machine orders in Jaan was up a seasonally adjusted 2.1 percent on month in October, the Cabinet Office said on Monday - coming in at 869.8 billion yen.
That beat forecasts for an increase of 1.2 percent following the 0.7 percent decline in September.
On a yearly basis, core machine orders climbed 5.6 percent - again exceeding expectations for a gain or 0.7 percent after slumping 4.8 percent in the previous month.
For the fourth quarter of 2024, core machine orders are seen higher by 5.7 percent on quarter and 8.0 percent on year.
Government orders surged 49.9 percent on month and 188.0 percent on year to 812.4 billion yen, while orders from overseas gained 7.9 percent on month and 8.9 percent on year at 1,345.7 billion yen and orders through agencies fell 4.2 percent on month and rose 0.9 percent on year to 120.3 billion yen.
The total value of machinery orders received by 280 manufacturers operating in Japan increased a seasonally adjusted 21.1 percent on month and 30.5 percent on year.
