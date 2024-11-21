|
Japan Consumer Prices Rise 2.3% On Year In October
(RTTNews) - Overall consumer prices in Japan were up 2.3 percent on year in October, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.
That was in line with expectations and down from 2.5 percent in September.
On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, overall inflation was up 0.4 percent - exceeding forecasts for 0.2 percent following the 0.3 percent decline in the previous month.
Core CPI, which excludes the volatile prices of foods, rose 2.3 percent on year - above forecasts for 2.2 percent but down from 2.3 percent a month earlier.
