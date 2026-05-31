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01.06.2026 00:39:44

Japan Capital Spending Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Monday release Q1 numbers for capital spending, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Capex is seen higher by 4.1 percent on year, easing from 6.5 percent in the three months prior.

South Korea is scheduled to release May numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to climbed 21.5 percent on year, up from 16.7 percent in April. Exports are called higher by an annual 48.4 percent, up from 48.0 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $24.30 billion, up from $23.76 billion.

Australia will see May results for the inflation gauge from the Melbourne Institute, and for job advertisements from ANZ; in April, the inflation forecast was 0.6 percent on month, while job ads were down 0.8 percent on month.

A numbers of the regional nations will see May results for their respective manufacturing PMIs from S&P Global, including Australia, Japan, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam and China.

Finally, the markets in Malaysia (Agong's birthday), Singapore (Vesak Day), Indonesia (Pancasila Day), Thailand (Visakha Bucha Day) and New Zealand (King's birthday) are all closed on Monday.

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