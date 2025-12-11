Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’921 -0.1%  SPI 17’761 0.0%  Dow 48’058 1.1%  DAX 24’130 -0.1%  Euro 1 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’708 -0.2%  Gold 4’213 -0.4%  Bitcoin 72’332.2 -1.7%  Dollar 0.7998 0.0%  Öl 61.9 -0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
Palantir-Mitgründer Peter Thiel steigt aus: Die Hintergründe zum Verkauf der NVIDIA-Aktie
Goldmarkt im Fokus: US-Institute sehen den Höhenflug 2026 fortgesetzt
Fraport-Aktie: Passagierplus im November
Oracle-Aktie trotz kräftigem Plus bei Umsatz und Gewinn deutlich tiefer
Adobe-Aktie: Softwarekonzern gibt zuversichtlichen Ausblick für das neue Geschäftsjahr
Suche...
eToro entdecken
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner JPY/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

Invertiert

JPY/GBP

11.12.2025 07:30:29

Japan Business Sentiment Improves In Q4

(RTTNews) - Confidence among Japanese manufacturing companies improved in the fourth quarter, survey results from the Ministry of Finance showed on Wednesday.

The business survey index for manufacturers rose to 4.7 in the fourth quarter from 3.8 in the third quarter. However, the index is forecast to fall to 1.1 in the first quarter of 2026.

At the same time, the BSI for non-manufacturing companies dropped marginally to 5.1 in the December quarter from 5.2 in the preceding quarter. For the first quarter, the index is seen falling to 5.0.

Consequently, the overall BSI for large companies climbed to 4.9 from 4.7 in the third quarter, survey data showed. But confidence is expected to drop in the first quarter, with the reading falling to 3.7.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

TUI-Aktie sinkt dennoch: Nach starken Zahlen kehrt die Dividende zurück
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Nach Anstieg vom Vortag: So schlagen sich die Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT und TKMS am Mittwoch
Nach US-Zinsentscheid: US-Börsen schliessen mit Gewinnen -- SMI zum Handelsende knapp im Minus -- DAX schliesst etwas schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Goldsensation in China entfacht neues Interesse in der Bitcoin-Community
Goldpreis: Fed-Pressekonferenz sorgt für Hochspannung
Altcoin-Sektor mit kräftigem Plus: Das schiebt Ethereum, Solana & Co. aktuell an
Analyst rät: Diese Tipps sollten Anleger beim Traden mit Bitcoin & Co. beherzigen
DroneShield-Aktie zieht an: Deutet die aktuelle Entwicklung auf eine Bodenbildung hin?
DAX 40-Titel Siemens Energy-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Siemens Energy von vor einem Jahr verdient

Top-Rankings

Stanley Druckenmiller: Diese Aktien hielt er im 3. Quartal 2025
Stanley Druckenmiller hat im dritten Quartal 2025 einige Veränderungen im Depot seines Duquesne ...
Bildquelle: TunedIn by Westend61 / Shutterstock.com
SMI Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 49/25
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 49: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/JPY 208.5945 -0.1310
-0.06

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
07:45 Chefwechsel bei Coca-Cola im neuen Jahr
07:35 Mediengruppe Bayern darf Mediengruppe Oberfranken übernehmen
07:34 ROUNDUP: Streit um Öltanker - Bundesfinanzhof entscheidet
07:21 Oracle enttäuscht trotz hoher Wachstumraten im KI-Geschäft - Aktie unter Druck
07:19 ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies senkt Iberdrola auf 'Hold' - Ziel hoch auf 19,20 Euro
07:00 DAX-FLASH: Verluste erwartet - Oracle-Enttäuschung überschattet Zinssenkung
06:34 ROUNDUP 2: Venezuela verurteilt Stürmung von Öltanker durch US-Soldaten
07:11 BVB-Aktie: Pflichtsieg verspielt - Schlotterbeck schimpft nach 2:2
06:05 Venezuela verurteilt Stürmung von Tanker durch US-Soldaten
06:04 WOCHENVORSCHAU: Termine bis 24. Dezember 2025