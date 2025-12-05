Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’909 0.1%  SPI 17’766 0.1%  Dow 47’851 -0.1%  DAX 23’973 0.4%  Euro 0.9357 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’730 0.2%  Gold 4’224 0.4%  Bitcoin 73’125 -1.3%  Dollar 0.8030 0.0%  Öl 63.3 -0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Swiss Re12688156Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526
Top News
Vulcan Energy-Aktie legt zu: Neuer Schwung für Anleger nach Kursrutsch?
Cloudflare-Aktie verliert: Weitere Störung legt zahlreiche Webseiten und Online-Apps lahm
Deutsche Börse-Aktie fester: Mandat von IT-Vorstand Christoph Böhm bis 2029 verlängert
D-Wave-Aktie lässt es nach Rally langsamer angehen: Was Anleger wissen müssen
Pershing Square Capital: Wie Bill Ackmans Hedgefonds im dritten Quartal 2025 investiert hat
Suche...
eToro entdecken
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner EUR/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

Invertiert

EUR/GBP

05.12.2025 10:39:31

Italy Retail Sales Recover 0.5%

(RTTNews) - Italy's retail sales increased for the first time in three months in October, the statistical office ISTAT reported Friday.

The sales value rose 0.5 percent on a monthly basis in October, reversing a 0.4 percent fall in the previous month. That was slightly above the 0.4 percent recovery expected by economists.

The retail sale value of food products and non-food items increased by 0.5 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively, compared to last month.

On an annual basis, retail sales growth improved to 1.3 percent in October from 0.7 percent in September. Sales value increased across all distribution channels, with the exception of small businesses, the agnecy said.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Amazon Aktie News: Anleger schicken Amazon am Donnerstagnachmittag ins Minus
Swiss Re-Aktie klar tiefer: Gewinnziel enttäuscht trotz Erhöhung - Neues Aktienrückkaufprogramm geplant
NVIDIA-Aktie im Blick: CEO Huang und Trump sprachen über mögliche Beschränkungen für KI-Chips
Vulcan Energy-Aktie dennoch leichter: Kapitalerhöhung bringt Milliarden für Zero-Carbon-Lithium
Bayer-Aktie im Minus: 2a-Studie mit Nierenmedikament soll starten
Leonteq-Aktie nach Gewinnwarnung mit Kursrutsch: 2025 wird Verlust im tiefen zweistelligen Millionenbereich erwartet
ABB-Aktie springt an: Technologiekonzern beteiligt sich an Spezialisten für Kühlsysteme von Rechenzentren
Apple-Aktie fällt: Twint wehrt sich offenbar gegen Apple
Dieser ETF schlägt den S&P 500 - und könnte einer der grössten Gewinner des KI-Booms werden
BYD-Aktie reagiert kaum: November-Absatz so stark wie bisher kein Monat in 2025 - Tesla schwächelt in Europa weiter

Top-Rankings

Aktien Empfehlungen KW 25/49: Analysten raten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Einkaufslisten der Experten in KW 25/49: Immer aktuell im wöchentlichen Aktien Top-Ranking und exklusiv bei finanzen.ch
Bildquelle: Vadim Balantsev / Shutterstock.com
Aktien Empfehlungen KW 25/49: Analysten raten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten in KW 25/49. Immer aktuell im wöchentlichen Aktien Top-Ranking und exklusiv bei finanzen.ch
Bildquelle: Maxx-Studio / Shutterstock.com
Strategie von Ken Fisher: Diese Aktien befanden sich im dritten Quartal 2025 im Depot von Fisher Asset Management
Das dritte Quartal hat Investor Ken Fisher genutzt, um seine Aktienbeteiligungen auf breiter Fro ...
Bildquelle: IIstudio / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/EUR 1.1454 0.0010
0.09

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
10:56 WDH/Pistorius: Freiheiten schützen sich 'nicht von allein'
10:53 ROUNDUP 2: Schott Pharma blickt verhalten auf 2026 - Aktie auf Rekordtief
10:44 Cloudflare-Aktie nach erneuter Störung tiefer: Online-Dienste ausgebremst
10:26 Koalition bei Renten-Abstimmung fast vollzählig
10:22 ROUNDUP: Swiss Re erwartet 2026 nur etwas mehr Gewinn - Aktie sackt ab
10:16 Pistorius: Freiheiten schützen sich 'nicht von allein'
10:16 ROUNDUP: Kriselnde deutsche Industrie stabilisiert sich - Aufträge überraschen
10:13 Reichinnek: 'Wir retten nicht Herrn Merz, wir retten die Rente'
10:10 ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax setzt Erholung fort - Über 24.000 Punkte
10:04 AKTIE IM FOKUS 2: Schott Pharma auf Rekordtief nach schwachen Zielvorgaben