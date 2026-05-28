Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’485 -1.0%  SPI 19’047 -1.0%  Dow 50’509 -0.3%  DAX 25’048 -0.5%  Euro 0.9158 0.1%  EStoxx50 6’045 -0.4%  Gold 4’416 -1.0%  Bitcoin 57’735 -1.3%  Dollar 0.7872 0.1%  Öl 96.4 1.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche149905998Swissquote1067586Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Altcoin-ETFs abgestossen: Goldman Sachs zieht bei XRP und Solana den Stecker
ITM Power-Aktie klettert auf Jahreshoch: MSCI-Aufnahme schiebt Kurs an - auch NEL, Ballard Power & Co. im Fokus
Ferrari-Aktie erholt sich etwas von Fall: Spott und Häme für neues Elektro-Auto auch von Ex-Chef di Montezemolo
Rheinmetall-Aktie klettert: Grossauftrag von der deutschen Bundeswehr
Auf diese Aktien setzt Starinvestor Carl Icahn Q1 2026
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner EUR/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

Invertiert

EUR/GBP

28.05.2026 14:47:24

Italy Producer Price Inflation Accelerates In April

(RTTNews) - Italy's producer price inflation quickened further in April amid soaring energy costs, the statistical office ISTAT showed on Thursday.

The producer price index climbed 6.8 percent year-over-year in April, faster than the 4.2 percent increase in March.

The upward trend was driven by 22.8 percent higher costs for energy. Prices for intermediate goods increased 2.8 percent, and those for capital goods rose by 1.3 percent. Data showed that costs for consumer goods moved up 0.9 percent.

Excludig energy, produce price inflation was only 1.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices increased 0.3 percent, slower than the 4.4 percent rebound in March.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: Das sind die Top-US-Investitionen der Zurich Insurance Group in Q1 2026
Rheinmetall-Aktie sinkt: Bundeswehr-Auftrag für Laser-Licht-Module
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Rheinmetall-Aktie klettert: Grossauftrag von der deutschen Bundeswehr
Micron-Aktie nicht zu bremsen: UBS schürt mit Mega-Kursziel neue KI-Fantasie
Altcoin-ETFs abgestossen: Goldman Sachs zieht bei XRP und Solana den Stecker
NVIDIA Aktie News: Investoren trennen sich am Nachmittag vermehrt von NVIDIA
Auf diese Aktien setzt Starinvestor Carl Icahn Q1 2026
Marvell Technology, Inc. Profit Declines In Q1
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall schiebt sich am Mittwochnachmittag vor

Top-Rankings

Auf diese Aktien setzt Starinvestor Carl Icahn Q1 2026
Im Depot von Starinvestor Carl Icahn kam es im ersten Quartal 2026 zu kleineren Anpassungen. So ...
Bildquelle: Heidi Gutman/CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: Das sind die Top-US-Investitionen der Zurich Insurance Group in Q1 2026
Wie gewohnt hat die Zurich Insurance Group auch im ersten Quartal 2026 ihr US-Aktiendepot veröff ...
Bildquelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Strategiewechsel bei Bridgewater: Milliarden-Wette auf KI-Hardware-Boom - Top 10-Beteiligungen in Q1 im Blick
Bridgewater baute im ersten Quartal 2026 sein Portfolio um. Während Software-Werte an Bedeutung ...
Bildquelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/EUR 1.1536 -0.0012
-0.10