Italy Inflation Rises To 1.7%, Highest In 8 Months

(RTTNews) - Consumer price inflation in Italy increased further in March to the highest level in eight months, a preliminary estimate from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.

Consumer price inflation accelerated to 1.7 percent in March from January's 1.5 percent. Moreover, a similar inflation rate was last seen in July 2025. The expected inflation rate was 1.8 percent.

The rise in inflation was largely due to a slower decrease in regulated energy prices, which fell only 1.3 percent versus an 11.6 percent slump in February. Similarly, the deflation in unregulated energy costs softened to 2.4 percent from 6.2 percent. Inflation based on unprocessed food products accelerated to 4.4 percent from 3.7 percent.

On the other hand, the annual price growth in recreational, cultural, and personal care services eased to 3.0 percent from 4.9 percent, and costs for transport-related services grew at a slower pace of 2.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.5 percent, as expected.

The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, increased at a stable rate of 1.5 percent annually in March. Monthly, the HICP climbed 1.6 percent.