Italy Inflation Confirmed At 3.3% In August

(RTTNews) - Italy's consumer price inflation accelerated as estimated in August to the highest level in nearly three years, the latest data from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.

Consumer price inflation in Italy climbed to 3.3 percent in August from 2.9 percent in July. That was in line with the flash data published on September 1. Moreover, this was the highest inflation rate since September 2023, when prices rose 5.3 percent.

Inflation based on non-regulated energy products quickened to 17.0 percent from 11.4 percent, and that in regulated energy products rose to 18.6 percent from 14.8 percent. Prices for durable goods were 1.3 percent higher compared to a 0.7 percent increase a month ago. Meanwhile, the annual price growth in services related to transport decelerated to 0.8 percent from 1.6 percent.

Excluding energy and unprocessed food, core inflation softened slightly to 1.5 percent from 1.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.5 percent, as estimated.

The EU measure of inflation was 3.2 percent in August, up from 2.9 percent in July. Monthly, the HICP edged up 0.1 percent. There was no change in figures compared to the earlier estimate.