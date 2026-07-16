Italy Inflation Confirmed At 3.0% In June

(RTTNews) - Consumer price inflation in Italy moderated slightly in June from a 32-month high in May, as initially estimated, the latest data from the statistical office showed on Thursday.

Consumer price inflation slowed to 3.0 percent in June from May's 3.2 percent, which was the highest inflation rate since September 2023. That was in line with the flash data published on June 30.

The slight slowdown essentially reflects the easing of price pressures on unprocessed food, transportation-related services, and recreational, cultural, and personal care products, the agency said.

The annual price growth in unprocessed food eased to 4.4 percent from 5.5 percent, and that in services related to transport softened to 1.1 percent from 1.7 percent. On the other hand, inflation based on regulated energy products accelerated to 9.2 percent from 5.6 percent, and non-regulated energy products' inflation rose to 13.3 percent from 12.5 percent.

Excluding energy and unprocessed food, core inflation moderated to 1.6 percent from 1.7 percent, as estimated.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat after rising 0.4 percent in May.

The EU measure of inflation was 3.0 percent in June, down from 3.2 percent in May. In the flash estimate, the rate was 3.1 percent. Monthly, the HICP showed a flat change versus a 0.1 percent increase in the earlier report.