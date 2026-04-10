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10.04.2026 12:45:09

Italy Industrial Production Recovers

(RTTNews) - Italy's industrial production recovered in February driven by the increase in capital goods output, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed Friday.

Industrial production rose 0.5 percent year-on-year in February, in contrast to the 0.6 percent fall in the previous month. Unadjusted industrial production also grew 0.5 percent from the last year.

Data showed that production of capital goods registered an annual growth of 4.4 percent. Intermediate goods rose only 0.1 percent. Meanwhile, consumer goods output dropped 2.1 percent each.

On a monthly basis, industrial production moved up 0.1 percent, reversing a fall of 0.6 percent in January. Production was forecast to grow 0.5 percent.

During December to January period, output dropped 0.4 percent from the previous three months.

The statistical office said the overall economic trend was negative on average for the December-February period.

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