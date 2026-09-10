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10.09.2026 11:20:15
Italy Industrial Output Recovers More Than Expected
(RTTNews) - Italy's industrial production expanded for the first time in three months in July, and at a faster-than-expected pace, the statistical office ISTAT said Thursday.
Industrial output registered a monthly growth of 0.7 percent in July, reversing a 1.1 percent decline in June. Production was expected to rise by 0.3 percent. Moreover, this was quickest growth in eight months.
There was a monthly rise of 2.1 percent in consumer goods output and a 0.5 percent increase in intermediate goods production. Capital goods output was also 0.2 percent higher, while energy production showed a contraction of 0.9 percent.
On a yearly basis, calendar-adjusted industrial output remained flat in July, following a 0.6 percent renewed fall in the prior month. Unadjusted industrial output was also unchanged from June, when it advanced by 2.4 percent.
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