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21.05.2026 13:56:31

Italy Current Account Surplus Grows In March

(RTTNews) - Italy's current account surplus increased notably in March from the previous year, the Bank of Italy reported Thursday.

The current account surplus rose to EUR 1.75 billion from EUR 0.28 billion in the corresponding month last year.

The goods surplus decreased somewhat to EUR 3.75 billion from EUR 3.76 billion. Meanwhile, the deficit in services trade narrowed to EUR 1.9 billion from EUR 2.1 million.

The primary income balance showed a surplus of EUR 2.3 billion in March, up from EUR 1.2 billion last year. The deficit secondary income decreased to EUR 2.43 billion from EUR 2.54 billion.

Data showed that the capital account balance turned to a surplus of EUR 408 million from a shortfall of EUR 75 million. The deficit in the financial account narrowed notably from EUR 10.4 billion to EUR 3.5 billion.

In the twelve months ending in March 2026, the current account recorded a surplus of EUR 31.6 billion, equivalent to 1.4 percent of GDP, compared to 19.0 billion in the same period of the previous year.

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