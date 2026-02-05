Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’387 -0.9%  SPI 18’490 -0.7%  Dow 49’287 -0.4%  DAX 24’324 -1.1%  Euro 0.9158 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’900 -1.2%  Gold 4’820 -2.9%  Bitcoin 54’160 -4.8%  Dollar 0.7753 -0.3%  Öl 67.7 -1.8% 
Alphabet-Aktie sinkt: Google-Mutter mit mehr Umsatz und Gewinn - weitere KI-Investitionen geplant
Apple-Aktie schwächelt: Keine strengeren Massnahmen für Maps- und Ads durch EU
Fluence Energy-Aktie deutlich tiefer: Siemens-Tochter schreibt trotz Umsatzsprung weiter rote Zahlen
Warner-Aktie stabil: Trump will sich aus Prüfung des Deals heraushalten
So stuften die Analysten die Nestlé-Aktie im vergangenen Monat ein
05.02.2026 15:29:06

Irish Jobless Rate Remains Stable At 4.7%

(RTTNews) - Ireland's jobless rate held steady in January after rising slightly in the previous month, preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment came in at 4.7 percent in January, the same as in the previous month. In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 4.5 percent.

The seasonally adjusted number of unemployed rose to 138,400 in January from 137,800 in December. A year ago, it was 129,200.

The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-24 age groups, rose to 11.8 percent from 11.4 percent in December.

Rheinmetall-Aktie rot nach Pre-Close-Call - Finanzprofis alarmiert - auch Aktien von CSG, HENSOLDT, RENK & Co. verlieren
UBS-Aktie fällt dennoch: Milliardengewinn verzeichnet - Schätzungen deutlich übertroffen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Alphabet-Aktie sinkt: Google-Mutter mit mehr Umsatz und Gewinn - weitere KI-Investitionen geplant
Deutsche Bank Aktie News: Deutsche Bank zeigt sich am Vormittag gestärkt
Infineon-Aktie gibt nach: Infineon erwartet auch 2027 starkes KI-Wachstum und investiert mehr
Kursrutsch im Kryptosektor: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. zwischen staatlichen Signalen und geldpolitischen Erwartungen
Bayer-Aktie auf Wachstumskurs? Analysten heben den Daumen
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Ex-CEO Buffett spricht Warnung aus - KI so riskant wie Atomwaffen
HENSOLDT-Aktie dennoch im Minus: KNDS-Aufträge erhalten - Rheinmetall; RENK & Co. im Blick

Rohstoffe im Januar 2026: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2026: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Januar 2026: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der Januar 2026 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich die ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
GBP/EUR 1.1491 -0.0070
-0.60

15:37 Iran stellt neue ballistische Rakete vor
15:33 Lagarde: Kursgewinne beim Euro könnten Inflation bremsen
15:32 Studierendenwerk drängt auf Bafög-Erhöhung
15:32 Novo Nordisk-Aktie -6%: Hims & Hers Health bringt wohl günstige Wegovy-Kopie - Auch Eli Lilly-Aktie unter Druck
15:19 dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 05.02.2026 - 15.15 Uhr
15:10 Wadephul: Risiko bei kritischen Mineralien dritteln
15:09 Verkehrsminister wollen zu Schutz für Bahnpersonal beraten
15:06 GNW-News: Bodor Laser führt das Konzept des "Extreme Speed" in der Rohrbearbeitung ein und bringt die Hochgeschwindigkeits-Rohrlaserschneidemaschine der SK-S...
15:06 ROUNDUP: USA und Russland wollen Militärdialog wieder aufnehmen
15:06 ROUNDUP 2: Spannungsabfall löst größeren Stromausfall in Stuttgart aus