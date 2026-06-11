Irish Inflation Eases To 3.6% In May

(RTTNews) - Ireland's consumer price inflation moderated marginally in May from a 27-month high in the previous month, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index climbed 3.6 percent year-over-year in May, slower than the 3.7 percent increase in April, which was the highest inflation rate since January 2024, when prices rose 4.1 percent.

Inflation based on housing and utilities softened to 7.1 percent from 8.1 percent, and that on food and non-alcoholic beverages slowed to 1.3 percent from 2.0 percent.

The annual price growth in clothing and footwear eased to 7.4 percent from 7.9 percent. On the other hand, transport inflation climbed to 6.1 percent from 3.8 percent due to higher prices for diesel and petrol as well as increases in the cost of air fares.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.1 percent versus a 0.5 percent rise in April.

The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, rose 3.5 percent yearly in May after rising 3.6 percent in April, as estimated. Monthly, the HICP declined 0.2 percent.