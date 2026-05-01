Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’136 0.8%  SPI 18’551 0.9%  Dow 49’652 1.6%  DAX 24’292 1.4%  Euro 0.9176 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’882 1.1%  Gold 4’596 -0.6%  Bitcoin 60’369 1.2%  Dollar 0.7828 0.2%  Öl 111.8 -2.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
KW 18: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Bullen-Comeback an der Wall Street: BlackRock und Citi setzten trotz Nahost-Konflikt auf US-Markt
Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: Schwaches Optimus-Update sorgt für lange Gesichter bei Anlegern
April 2026: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Webinar: Abgesicherte Einkommens-Strategien - Dein Schutzschild im volatilen Markt 2026
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner EUR/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

Invertiert

EUR/GBP

01.05.2026 08:06:31

Ireland Manufacturing Activity Expands Most Since 2022

(RTTNews) - Ireland's manufacturing activity grew at the fastest pace since May 2022, underpinned by increased output, new business and employment gains, survey data from S&P Global showed Friday.

The AIB manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 54.9 in April from 53.7 in the previous month.

The expansion in April was due to sustained gains in output and new export orders, partly reflecting a temporary boost to demand and stock building due to the Middle East conflict.

Total new work increased at the fastest rate for one year in April. Manufacturers added to their payroll numbers at the joint-fastest since June 2022. However, backlogs of work increased for the second straight month.

Manufacturers increased their purchasing activity and pre-production inventories were accumulated for the second straight month. On the price front, the survey showed that input cost inflation hit the fastest since September 2022. In response, manufacturers raised factory gate prices at the steepest rate in over three years in April.

Business optimism weakened to the lowest in just over two years due to the concerns about the longer-term impact of the war in the Middle East.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NVIDIA Aktie News: Investoren trennen sich am Donnerstagnachmittag vermehrt von NVIDIA
April 2026: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
NVIDIA Aktie News: Anleger schicken NVIDIA am Abend auf rotes Terrain
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Aktie News: Anleger schicken Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) am Vormittag auf rotes Terrain
D-Wave Quantum Aktie News: D-Wave Quantum präsentiert sich am Donnerstagnachmittag stärker
Lufthansa-Aktie fester: Deutsche Lufthansa erhält erneut "BBB-"-Rating von Scope
Milliardär enthüllt einfache Börsenstrategie für erfolgreiche Aktien-Investments
Santhera-Aktie rutscht ab: Ex-Idorsia-Chefin Srishti Gupta als Verwaltungsratsmitglied vorgeschlagen
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon am Donnerstagnachmittag mit Kursabschlägen
So schätzen die Analysten die SAP SE-Aktie im April 2026 ein

Top-Rankings

April 2026: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der April 2026 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich die ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
April 2026: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Im April 2026 kam es weltweit zu grösseren Ausschlägen an den Börsen. Auch vor dem deutschen Lei ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Rohstoffpreise Entwicklung: Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2026
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/EUR 1.1595 -0.0001
-0.01