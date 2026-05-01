Ireland Manufacturing Activity Expands Most Since 2022

(RTTNews) - Ireland's manufacturing activity grew at the fastest pace since May 2022, underpinned by increased output, new business and employment gains, survey data from S&P Global showed Friday.

The AIB manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 54.9 in April from 53.7 in the previous month.

The expansion in April was due to sustained gains in output and new export orders, partly reflecting a temporary boost to demand and stock building due to the Middle East conflict.

Total new work increased at the fastest rate for one year in April. Manufacturers added to their payroll numbers at the joint-fastest since June 2022. However, backlogs of work increased for the second straight month.

Manufacturers increased their purchasing activity and pre-production inventories were accumulated for the second straight month. On the price front, the survey showed that input cost inflation hit the fastest since September 2022. In response, manufacturers raised factory gate prices at the steepest rate in over three years in April.

Business optimism weakened to the lowest in just over two years due to the concerns about the longer-term impact of the war in the Middle East.