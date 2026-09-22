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23.09.2026 00:03:17

Indonesia Rate Decision On Tap For Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The central bank in Indonesia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The benchmark lending rate (5.75 percent), deposit facility rate (4.75 percent) and the lending facility rate (6.50 percent) are all expected to be unchanged.

Singapore will see August numbers for consumer prices; in July, overall inflation was don 0.2 percent on month and up 2.2 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 2.00 percent.

Taiwan will release August data for industrial production and money stock; in July, industrial output jumped 25.61 percent on year, while the M2 money stock was up 7.42 percent.

Hong Kong will provide August figures for consumer prices; in July, overall inflation was up 0.2 percent on month and 1.7 percent on year.

Australia will see preliminary September results for the manufacturing, services and composite PMIs from S&P Global; in August, their scores were 52.0, 53.2 and 52.7, respectively.

Finally, the markets in Japan are closed until Thursday for Respect For The Aged Day and the Autumn Equinox.

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