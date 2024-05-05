|
06.05.2024 00:00:38
Indonesia GDP Data Due On Monday
(RTTNews) - Indonesia will on Monday release Q1 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In the previous three months, GDP was up 0.45 percent on quarter and 5.04 percent on year.
China will see April results for the services PMI from Caixin; in March, the index score was 52.7.
Hong Kong will see April results for its private sector PMI from S&P Global; in March, the index score was 50.9.
Finally, the markets in Japan and South Korea are closed on Monday for Children's Day, while Thailand is off for Coronation Day.
