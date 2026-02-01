Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
01.02.2026 23:31:58

Indonesia Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - Indonesia will on Monday release December trade data and January inflation figures, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Imports are expected to slip 0.7 percent on year after rising 0.46 percent in November. Exports are called lower by an annual 2.4 percent after slumping 6.6 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $2.45 billion, down from $2.66 billion a month earlier. In December, overall inflation was up 0.64 percent on month and 2.92 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 2.38 percent.

Australia will see January results for job ads from ANZ and for the inflation gauge from the Melbourne Institute; in December, ads were down 0.5 percent on month and the inflation gauge was at 1.0 percent.

Several or the regional nations will see January results for their respective manufacturing PMIs from S&P Global, including Australia, Indonesia, Japan (Jibun), Malaysia, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam and China (Caixin).

Finally, the markets in Malaysia are closed on Monday for Thaipusam and will re-open on Tuesday.

