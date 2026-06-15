India Wholesale Prices Inflation Climbs To 9.68% Amid Higher Fuel Costs

(RTTNews) - India's wholesale price inflation accelerated further in May, largely driven by soaring fuel costs caused by the impact of the Middle East war, data from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed on Monday.

The wholesale price index climbed 9.68 percent year-over-year in May, faster than the 8.26 percent rise in April, according to the revised series of WPI with a new base year 2022-23. Moreover, this was the highest inflation rate since September 2022.

The annual price growth in fuel and power quickened significantly to 30.33 percent from 24.89 percent. Food inflation rose to 4.49 percent from 3.11 percent. Prices of primary articles grew 4.99 percent, and those of manufactured products also increased at a faster pace of 7.68 percent.

Data also showed that the output producer price index for all commodities, a newly introduced data series, climbed 9.6 percent annually in May after rising 8.6 percent in April.

The annual price growth in mining and quarrying was 22.3 percent, and manufacturing prices were 9.5 percent higher. The price index for the primary sector increased 11.9 percent.

Official data revealed last week showed that India's consumer price inflation accelerated to a 16-month 3.93 percent in May from 3.48 percent in April.