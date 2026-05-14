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14.05.2026 09:34:33

India Wholesale Price Inflation Surges To 8.3% In April

(RTTNews) - India's wholesale price inflation accelerated sharply in April due to higher costs for crude oil caused by the impact of the Middle East war, data from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed on Thursday.

The wholesale price index climbed 8.30 percent year-over-year in April, much faster than the 3.88 percent rise in March. Moreover, this was the highest inflation rate since October 2022.

The upward trend in April was attributed to a spike in prices of mineral oils, crude petroleum and natural gas, basic metals, and other manufacturing and non-food articles, the ministry said.

The annual price growth in fuel and power quickened significantly to 24.71 percent from 1.05 percent. Food inflation rose to 2.31 percent from 1.85 percent. Prices of primary articles grew 9.17 percent, and those of manufactured products also increased at a faster pace of 4.62 percent.

Month-on-month, wholesale prices climbed 3.86 percent after rising 1.52 percent in March.

Official data revealed on Tuesday that consumer price inflation rose to 3.48 percent in April from 3.40 percent in March. Last month, the Reserve Bank of India left its policy repo rate unchanged at 5.25 percent.

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