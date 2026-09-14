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14.09.2026 13:40:13

India Inflation Climbs To 4.82% In August

(RTTNews) - India's inflation accelerated further in August amid higher food and fuel costs, data from the National Statistical Office showed on Monday.

Consumer price inflation rose to 4.82 percent in August from 4.45 percent in July. Economists had expected inflation to rise to 4.80 percent. Moreover, this was the highest inflation rate since December 2024.

Food inflation climbed to 5.95 percent from 5.52 percent a month ago. Transportation charges grew 4.6 percent from last year, and housing and utility costs were 2.61 percent more expensive. The rise in clothing and footwear prices was 3.56 percent.

Despite the acceleration, the inflation rate remained within the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance band of 2-6 percent, though it stayed above the central bank's midpoint target of 4.0 percent.

Data released earlier showed that India's wholesale price inflation climbed to 9.92 percent in August compared to 9.78 percent in July, driven by higher fuel and manufactured food prices

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