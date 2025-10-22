Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Tesla im Fokus: Rekordzahlen befeuern Erwartungen an den Q3-Bericht
Ausblick: Newmont zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Avolta moderinisiert Duty-Free-Stores am Flughafen Perth
Darum bewegt sich der Franken wenig zu Euro und Dollar
Ausblick: Intel legt Quartalsergebnis vor
22.10.2025 21:14:14

Iceland Jobless Rate Eases In September

(RTTNews) - Iceland's unemployment rate dropped sharply in September reversing a jump in the previous month, preliminary data from Statistics Iceland showed on Wednesday.

The non-adjusted jobless rate for persons aged 16 to 74 years fell to 3.2 percent from a six-month high of 5.3 percent in August. The rate was 3.2 percent in July.

The unemployment rate was 4.5 percent in the same month a year ago.

The number of unemployed persons was 7,500 in September.

The employment rate was 78.4 percent, corresponding to about 228,200 persons with jobs. The activity rate was 81 percent, representing about 235,700 people in the labor force, the statistical office said.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate also fell sharply to 3.7 percent from 5.7 percent in August.

KW 42: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 42: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 42: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
