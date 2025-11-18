Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12'598 -0.3%  SPI 17'319 -0.4%  Dow 46'590 -1.2%  DAX 23'591 -1.2%  Euro 0.9216 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5'641 -0.9%  Gold 4'013 -0.8%  Bitcoin 71'785 -2.0%  Dollar 0.7950 -0.1%  Öl 63.8 -0.4% 
Preissenkung in den USA: Novo Nordisk greift Eli Lilly an - So reagiert die Aktie
ABB setzt sich ehrgeizigeres Ziel für operative Gewinnmarge - Zukäufe sollen künftig verstärkt werden
Vor wichtiger Bilanzvorlage: So bewertet Morgan Stanley die NVIDIA-Aktie
Webinar: Wie Du mit der Umland-Methode hochprofitable Aktien entdeckst
Short-Positionen gegen den Boom: Deutsche Bank wappnet sich wohl gegen die KI-Blase
18.11.2025 08:50:19

Hungary Wage Growth Accelerates To 9.5%

(RTTNews) - Hungary's average gross earnings growth quickened to the highest level in three months, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.

Average gross earnings climbed 9.5 percent annually in September, following an 8.7 percent growth in August.

The average gross earnings were HUF 687,100 in September compared to HUF 683,302 in the previous month.

Net earnings increased by 10.0 percent, and real earnings were 5.5 percent higher than a year earlier. 

Median gross earnings were HUF 568,700, and median net earnings were HUF 397,400, surpassing the value for the same period of the previous year by 10.4 percent and 11.1 percent, respectively.

Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones gibt nachmittags nach
Goldprognose: Saxo Bank erwartet erneute Goldpreis-Rally 2026
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Nachmittag gesucht
Siemens Aktie News: Investoren trennen sich am Mittag vermehrt von Siemens
Siemens Healthineers-Aktie rutscht ab: Keine Bestandsgarantie für Labordiagnostik
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall gewinnt am Montagmittag
Vor wichtiger Bilanzvorlage: So bewertet Morgan Stanley die NVIDIA-Aktie
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 46: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Bitcoin-Warnung: Experte sieht drastische Folgen
Geely-Aktie verliert trotzdem: Tesla-Konkurrent Geely verzeichnet klares Gewinnwachstum

Die Top-US-Aktien der UBS: Ein Blick in das Portfolio des Schweizer Finanzriesen
Im Rahmen der jüngsten 13F-Einreichung hat die UBS kürzlich ihre Beteiligungen an US-Aktien offe ...
Soros setzt neu auf: Diese Veränderungen nahm der Starinvestor im dritten Quartal 2025 vor
Im 3. Quartal 2025 nahm Starinvestor George Soros zahlreiche Änderungen an seinem Depot vor. Ein ...
Buffett stockt Alphabet-Aktien auf: Massive Umschichtungen im Berkshire-Portfolio in Q3 2025
Im dritten Quartal 2025 gab es im Portfolio von Warren Buffetts Investmentgesellschaft Berkshire ...
08:56 Dulux-Hersteller Akzo Nobel fusioniert mit Autolack-Spezialist Axalta
08:49 ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman senkt Fraport auf 'Neutral' - Ziel runter auf 86 Euro
08:30 Polizei räumt besetztes Waldstück am Tagebau Hambach
08:30 ABB-Aktie: Ehrgeizigeres Margenziel gesetzt
08:25 Fraport-Aktie leichter: Goldman zieht jahrelange Empfehlung zurück
08:25 Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Dax setzt Talfahrt fort - Tief seit Juni droht
08:22 OTS: Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA / 3. Quartal 2025: Bertelsmann setzt ...
08:04 ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC startet MTU mit 'Sector Perform' - Ziel 360 Euro
08:04 RTL-Aktie: Jahresausblick gesenkt
08:00 SFC Energy-Aktie: Prognose noch verhaltener