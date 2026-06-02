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02.06.2026 09:49:26

Hungary Q1 GDP Growth Confirmed At 1.7%

(RTTNews) - Hungary's economy expanded at a faster pace in the first quarter of 2026, as estimated initially, the latest data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.

On an unadjusted basis, gross domestic product rose 1.7 percent annually in the March quarter, following a 0.8 percent expansion in the fourth quarter. That was in line with the flash data published on April 30.

Further, this was the strongest expansion since the second quarter of 2024.

The expenditure breakdown showed that final consumption expenditure of households grew 4.9 percent, and government consumption was 5.4 percent higher.

Meanwhile, gross fixed capital formation dropped 0.1 percent amid contraction in investments in construction. Net foreign demand was not favorable as exports fell 1.8 percent amid a 4.1 percent growth in imports.

On an adjusted basis, GDP also advanced 1.7 percent yearly in the first quarter versus 0.7 percent growth in the previous quarter, as estimated.

Compared to the previous quarter, the Hungarian economy expanded 0.8 percent after rising 0.2 percent in the final quarter of 2025, confirming the flash estimate.

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