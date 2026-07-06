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06.07.2026 12:38:49

Hungary Industrial Output Shrinks In May; Retail Sales Growth Improves

(RTTNews) - Hungary's industrial production declined for the first time in three months in May, while retail sales expanded at an accelerated pace, separate reports from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Monday.

The volume of industrial production fell an unadjusted 0.4 percent annually in May, reversing a 0.9 percent increase a month ago, the flash data revealed.

Production volume decreased in the great majority of the manufacturing subsections compared to last year.

The manufacture of transport equipment, computers, electronics, and optical products showed growth, while a decline occurred in the manufacture of electrical equipment and food products, beverages, and tobacco products.

On a working-day-adjusted basis, the annual growth in industrial production accelerated to 5.4 percent in May from 0.9 percent in the prior month.

Monthly, industrial production rebounded 2.3 percent versus a 1.1 percent decline in April.

Retail sales advanced 4.8 percent yearly in May, faster than the 3.6 percent rise in April. Sales of non-food products surged 7.4 percent, and those of food, drinks, and tobacco were 3.2 percent higher. Demand for automotive fuel increased by 8.4 percent.

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