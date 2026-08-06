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06.08.2026 10:17:22

Hungary Industrial Output Rebounds Sharply; Retail Sales Growth Eases

(RTTNews) - Hungary's industrial production expanded at the quickest pace in more than three-and-a-half years in June, while retail sales expanded at a slower pace, separate reports from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

The volume of industrial production grew an unadjusted 10.1 percent annually in June, reversing a 0.4 percent decrease a month ago, the flash data revealed. Moreover, this was the fastest growth since September 2022.

Production volume expanded in the great majority of the manufacturing subsections compared to last year, the agency said.

The manufacture of transport equipment, computers, electronics, electrical equipment, and optical products showed strong growth, while a decline occurred in the manufacture of food products, beverages, and tobacco products.

On a working-day-adjusted basis, the annual growth in industrial production eased to 4.1 percent in June from 5.4 percent in the prior month.

Monthly, industrial production dropped 1.4 percent versus a 2.7 percent rebound in May.

The annual retail sales growth softened to a 6-month low of 3.0 percent in June from 4.8 percent in May. Sales of non-food products rose 5.1 percent, and those of food, drinks, and tobacco were 1.8 percent higher. Meanwhile, demand for automotive fuel logged a renewed decline of 0.2 percent.

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