Hungary Industrial Output Growth Confirmed At 0.9%

(RTTNews) - Hungary's industrial production expanded at a slower pace in April, as estimated initially, the latest data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.

The volume of industrial production rose an unadjusted 0.9 percent annually in April, much slower than the 6.7 percent sharp rebound in March.

The overall expansion was driven by a 0.9 percent increase in manufacturing production, while the energy industry advanced only by 0.2 percent.

Production decreased in the majority of the manufacturing subsections, the agency said. The manufacture of electrical equipment decreased by 1.5 percent from last year, and those of food products, beverages, and tobacco products were 1.6 percent lower.

On a monthly basis, industrial production declined 1.1 percent, in contrast to a 3.1 percent rise in March.