Hungary Industrial Output Falls 5.4%

(RTTNews) - Hungary's industrial production decreased for the second straight month in November, preliminary figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Monday.

The volume of industrial production fell an unadjusted 5.4 percent annually in November, faster than the 2.7 percent fall a month ago.

Among the manufacturing subsections, the significant decrease was observed in the manufacture of transport equipment, as well as in the production of electrical equipment. Meanwhile, the manufacture of computers, electronic and optical products, and food products, beverages, and tobacco products grew from last year.

On a working-day-adjusted basis, industrial output also contracted 5.4 percent annually in November versus a 2.7 percent drop in October.

On a monthly basis, industrial production declined 2.0 percent in November, reversing a 0.4 percent increase in the previous month.