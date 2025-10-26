Hong Kong Trade Data On Tap For Monday

(RTTNews) - Hong Kong will on Monday release September figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In August, imports were up 11.5 percent on year and exports rose an annual 14.5 percent for a trade deficit of HKD25.4 billion.

China will see September numbers for industrial profits; in August, profits were up 0.9 percent on year.

Thailand is scheduled to release September trade data sometime this week. Imports are expected to rise 10.6 percent on year, down from 15.8 percent in August. Exports are called higher by an annual 9.0 percent, up from 5.8 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $350 million following the $1.960 billion shortfall a month earlier.

Finally, the markets in New Zealand are closed on Monday for Labor Day and will re-open on Tuesday.