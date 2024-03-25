Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
25.03.2024 23:01:16

Hong Kong Trade Data Due On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - Hong Kong will on Tuesday release February numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In January, imports jumped 21.7 percent on month and exports surged 33.6 percent for a trade surplus of HKD3.6 billion.

Singapore will provide February data for industrial production, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 4.5 percent on month and 0.2 percent on year following the 5.7 percent monthly decline and the 1.1 percent yearly increase in January.

Australia will see March results for the consumer sentiment index from Westpac Bank; in February, the index climbed 6.2 percent.

Japan will release February numbers for producer prices, with forecasts calling for an increase of 2.0 percent on year, easing from 2.1 percent in the previous month.

Thailand is scheduled to see February figures for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to rise 2.65 percent on year after adding 2.60 percent in January. Exports are called higher by an annual 3.45 percent, moderating from 10.0 percent. The trade deficit is pegged at $800 million following the $2.760 billion shortfall a month earlier.

