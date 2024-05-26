Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’932 -0.3%  SPI 15’936 -0.3%  Dow 39’070 0.0%  DAX 18’693 0.0%  Euro 0.9929 0.4%  EStoxx50 5’035 0.0%  Gold 2’334 0.2%  Bitcoin 63’000 1.5%  Dollar 0.9151 0.0%  Öl 82.2 0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758NVIDIA994529Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539On113454047Swiss Re12688156Holcim1221405Meyer Burger10850379Novo Nordisk129508879ABB1222171Sandoz124359842Tesla11448018Lonza1384101
Top News
NVIDIA-CEO Jensen Huang: So viel verdiente er dank des KI-Booms im letzten Jahr
Bitcoin im Rentenfonds: US-Bundesstaat investiert Millionen in Bitcoin-ETFs
US-Verkehrsbehörde weitet Untersuchungen gegen Googles Schwesterfirma Waymo aus
Overthinking am Arbeitsplatz: Wie man dem Teufelskreis entkommt
Mercedes-Aktie: US-Gewerkschaft UAW ergreift Massnahmen nach Niederlage im Streit mit Mercedes
Suche...
0% Kommission
27.05.2024 00:03:14

Hong Kong Trade Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - Hong Kong will on Monday release April data for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In March, imports were up 5.3 percent on month and exports rose 4.7 percent for a trade deficit of HKD45.0 billion.

China will see April figures for industrial profits; in March, profits were up 4.3 percent on year.

Japan will provide April scores for its leading and coincident indexes; in March, they were down 0.7 percent on month and up 2.4 percent, respectively.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Christian Dagg warnt Krypto-Anleger: Bitcoin nur reine Kursfantasie
El Salvadors Bitcoin-Bestände: Neue Tracking-Seite bietet Live-Einblick
ETH-Wale erhöhen ihre Bestände: Ein Anzeichen für wachsendes Vertrauen in Ethereum?
Novartis veröffentlicht vielversprechende Forschungsresultate: Atrasentan und Fabhalta
Bill Gates plant möglicherweise Verkauf seiner Yachten: Rückkehr zu alten Spitzenplätzen der Forbes Milliardärsliste in Aussicht
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
Tesla-Aktie: Cybertruck sorgt für gespaltene Meinungen
Tesla-Aktie: Cybertruck-Kontroversen - Teslas neuestes Wunderwerk sorgt für geteilte Meinungen
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 21: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Warum der Euro zum US-Dollar zulegt - auch zum Franken stärker

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Zinsen
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit