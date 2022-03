Hong Kong Trade Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - Hong Kong will on Monday release February figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In January, imports were up 9.6 percent on year and exports jumped an annual 18.4 percent, resulting in a HKD6.6 billion trade surplus.

Taiwan will see March results for its consumer confidence index; in February, the index score was 73.19.

The Philippines also will provide Q1 results for its consumer confidence index; the reading in the three months prior was -24.0.