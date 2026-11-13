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13.11.2026 14:14:05

Hong Kong Q3 Economic Growth Confirmed At 5.2%

(RTTNews) - Hong Kong's economic growth improved as initially estimated in the third quarter, the latest data from the Census and Statistics Department showed Friday.

Gross domestic product advanced 5.2 percent year-over-year in the third quarter, following a 4.2 percent growth in the second quarter. That was in line with the flash data published on November 3.

The acceleration in growth was underpinned by a further pick-up in already buoyant external trade growth and solid domestic demand, the agency revealed.

The expenditure breakdown showed that gross fixed capital formation grew notably by 7.5 percent. Private consumption expenditure rose 2.9 percent, and government consumption was 1.7 percent higher. 

Exports surged by 30.3 percent, reflecting robust trade flows amid strong global demand for artificial intelligence-related electronic products. Imports also posted a marked growth of 29.9 percent.

There were positive developments seen across key economic sectors in the third quarter. The inbound tourism industry continued to post a robust increase in visitor arrivals, and the transport and logistics sector also sustained growth in general along with continued robust performance in the financial sector.

On a seasonally adjusted quarter-to-quarter basis, real GDP rebounded 1.9 percent versus a 0.7 percent contraction in the prior month, as estimated.

Looking ahead, Hong Kong's economic outlook remains positive, with incoming data pointing to sustained growth momentum as robust global artificial intelligence investment should continue to underpin Hong Kong's merchandise exports.

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