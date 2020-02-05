Hong Kong Private Sector PMI Improves To 46.8 In January

(RTTNews) - Private sector business in Hong Kong continued to contract in January, albeit at a slower rate, the latest survey from HIS Markit revealed on Wednesday with a PMI score of 46.8.

That's up from 42.1 in December, although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, declines in output and new orders eased but still remained pronounced.

Purchasing activity and inventories tumbled at significant rates, while business confidence remained firmly negative.