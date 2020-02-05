05.02.2020 01:40:02

Hong Kong Private Sector PMI Improves To 46.8 In January

(RTTNews) - Private sector business in Hong Kong continued to contract in January, albeit at a slower rate, the latest survey from HIS Markit revealed on Wednesday with a PMI score of 46.8.

That's up from 42.1 in December, although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, declines in output and new orders eased but still remained pronounced.

Purchasing activity and inventories tumbled at significant rates, while business confidence remained firmly negative.

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
27.01.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht es weiter?
27.01.20
Schroders: Die drei stärksten Trends im Gesundheitssektor
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Parallelen zu 1980: Droht dem Goldmarkt das gleiche Schicksal wie vor 40 Jahren?
Tesla-Aktie übersteigt zwischenzeitlich 900-Dollar-Marke: Diese Faktoren geben Rückenwind
Tesla-Aktie mit neuem Höchststand: Tesla-Bulle hält Preis von 7'000 US-Dollar für möglich
Neuer Rekord an Schweizer Börse: ETFs so beliebt wie nie
Bis zu 10% Rendite: Diese europäischen Aktien überzeugen mit hohen Dividenden
Disney übertrifft die Erwartungen - Aktie nachbörslich im Plus
Glencore-Aktie legt kräftig zu: In 2019 mehr Kohle gefördert, aber weniger Kupfer
SNB will Frankenstärke eindämmen - aber Trump funkt ihr dazwischen
Snap-Aktie nach enttäuschender Umsatzentwicklung nachbörslich auf Talfahrt
So investiert Ray Dalio angesichts der Gefahr durch das Coronavirus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Handel endet deutlich fester -- SMI verabschiedet sich stärker -- DAX schliesst nahe 13'300 Punkten-- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex konnten am Dienstag Gewinne verbuchen. An den US-Börsen schlugen die Bullen zu. Die asiatischen Indizes zeigten sich zum Handelsende mit grünen Vorzeichen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;