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17.07.2026 15:44:59

Hong Kong Jobless Rate Remains Stable At 3.7%

(RTTNews) - Hong Kong's unemployment rate held steady in the three months ending in June, labor force statistics from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate came in at 3.7 percent in April to June, the same as in the March to May period. Meanwhile, the underemployment rate rose to 1.6 percent from 1.5 percent.

Without adjustment, the unemployment rate also remained stable at 3.7 percent. The number of unemployed people was 139,700 versus 141,100 in the March to May period.

Data showed that total employment increased by around 6,800 to 3.639 million in the April-June period. The labor force also grew by around 5,500 compared to the previous three-month period and stood at 3.785 million.

"The ongoing economic expansion should continue to support the overall labor market, though the entry of fresh graduates and school leavers during the summer may bring some impact," the secretary for labor and welfare, Mr. Chris Sun, said.

"The government is also closely monitoring the potential implications of the external uncertainties on corporate hiring sentiment."

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