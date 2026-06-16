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16.06.2026 11:28:58

Hong Kong Jobless Rate Remains Stable At 3.7%

(RTTNews) - Hong Kong's unemployment rate held steady in the three months ending in May, labor force statistics from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate came in at 3.7 percent in March to May, the same as in the February to April period. Similarly, the underemployment rate stayed unchanged at 1.5 percent.

Without adjustment, the unemployment rate also remained stable at 3.7 percent. The number of unemployed people was 141,100 versus 139,200 in the February to April period.

Data showed that total employment fell by around 8,700 to 3.639 million in the March-May period. The labor force also declined by around 6,900 compared to the previous three-month period and stood at 3.780 million.

"The ongoing economic expansion should continue to render support to the overall labor market," the secretary for labor and welfare, Mr. Chris Sun, said.

"The government will continue to closely monitor the evolving external uncertainties and their potential implications on the Hong Kong economy."

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