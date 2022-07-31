Hong Kong GDP Data Due On Monday

|
01.08.2022 00:00:14
(RTTNews) - Hong Kong will on Monday release an advance estimate of Q2 gross domestic product, setting the pace for a busy day in Asia-Pacific economic activity. GDP is expected to expand 3.8 percent on quarter and 0.6 percent on year after sinking 3.0 percent on quarter and 4.0 percent on year in the three months prior.
Indonesia will provide July figures for consumer prices, with overall inflation expected to have risen 0.53 percent on month and 4.82 percent on year after gaining 0.61 percent on month and 4.35 percent on year in June. Core CPI is tipped to rise 2.85 percent on year, up from 2.63 percent in the previous month.
Australia will see July results for the manufacturing index from the Australian Industry Group and for job advertisements from ANZ. In June, the manufacturing index had a score of 54.0, while job ads rose 1.4 percent on month.
South Korea will release July numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to jump 20.7 percent on year, up from 19.4 percent in June. Exports are called higher by an annual 9.4 percent, up from 5.4 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at $4.06 billion following the $2.47 billion shortfall a month earlier.
New Zealand will provide June figures for building permits; in May, permits were down 0.5 percent on month.
Finally, a number of regional nations will see July results from their respective manufacturing PMIs from S&P Global, including Australia, Indonesia, Japan (Jibun), the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and China (Caixin).
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen gehen mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Nach starken Zahlen von Amazon und Apple: SMI und DAX schliessen vor dem Wochenende fester -- Asiatische Börsen verlieren
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche im grünen Bereich. Auch der DAX stieg an. Der US-Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Freitag in Grün. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag derweil bergab.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}