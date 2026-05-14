Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’213 0.7%  SPI 18’684 0.6%  Dow 50’063 0.8%  DAX 24’456 1.3%  Euro 0.9146 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’935 1.3%  Gold 4’652 -0.8%  Bitcoin 63’816 3.0%  Dollar 0.7836 0.3%  Öl 106.7 0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche149905998Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Micron Technology951691Swiss Re12688156
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
KI-Rally auf dem Prüfstand: Experte warnt vor überbewerteten Aktien - und nennt neue Favoriten
Bitcoin-Schock? Michael Saylor stellt Tabu bei Strategy infrage
Mehr Ertrag mit ETFs: Wie Wertpapierleihe die Portfolio-Rendite erhöhen kann
Wettbewerb im Logistik-Sektor - Wird Amazon zur Gefahr für FedEx und UPS?
Weg von NVIDIA-, Micron-Aktie & Co: Infrastrukturanbieter als neue KI-Gewinner?
Suche...
eToro entdecken
15.05.2026 00:04:17

Hong Kong GDP Data Due On Friday

(RTTNews) - Hong Kong will on Friday release Q1 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In the previous three months, GDP was up 2.9 percent on quarter and 5.9 percent on year.

Malaysia will provide Q1 data for GDP and current account. GDP is expected to climb 5.3 percent on year, down from 6.3 percent in the three months prior; the current account surplus in Q4 was MYR2.00 billion.

South Korea will see April figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In March, imports were up 16.7 percent on year and exports jumped an annual 48.0 percent for a trade surplus of $23.77 billion.

Japan will release April numbers for producer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.7 percent on month and 3.0 percent on year. That follows the 0.8 percent monthly increase and the 2.6 percent annual gain in March.

New Zealand will see April results for the manufacturing PMI from BusinessNZ; in March, the PMI score was 53.2.

Finally, the markets in Indonesia remain closed on Friday for Ascension Day.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SAP SE-Aktie: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank) vergibt Bewertung mit Buy
TecDAX-Papier AIXTRON SE-Aktie: Diese Dividendenzahlung sieht AIXTRON SE für Anleger vor
Freundlicher Handel in New York: Dow Jones notiert zum Handelsende im Plus
Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones verbucht zum Ende des Mittwochshandels Verluste
Neue Exportgenehmigungen treiben NVIDIA an - Aktie mit neuem Rekordhoch
Aktien Schweiz Vorbörse: Freundlich mit Zurich im Fokus
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Donnerstagmittag höher
Cerebras-Aktie mit starkem IPO: Raketenstart für den KI-Spezialisten
Weg von NVIDIA-, Micron-Aktie & Co: Infrastrukturanbieter als neue KI-Gewinner?
Siemens-Aktie mit Rekordhoch: Übernahmepläne und Analystenlob treiben die Aktie

Top-Rankings

KW 19: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 19: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 19: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.