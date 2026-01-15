Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13'488 0.2%  SPI 18'584 0.2%  Dow 49'150 -0.1%  DAX 25'263 -0.1%  Euro 0.9319 0.1%  EStoxx50 6'037 0.5%  Gold 4'619 -0.2%  Bitcoin 77'358 -0.3%  Dollar 0.8012 0.2%  Öl 64.3 -1.7% 
Germany Wholesale Price Inflation Eases To 1.2%

(RTTNews) - Germany's wholesale price inflation moderated at the end of the year, data from Destatis showed on Thursday.

Wholesale selling prices increased 1.2 percent year-on-year in December, slower than the 1.5 percent growth in November. Prices have been rising since December 2024.

The overall price growth in December was mainly driven by a 34.6 percent surge in costs for non-ferrous ores, non-ferrous metals, and non-ferrous semi-finished metal products.

The wholesale price index of food, beverages, and tobacco grew 2.4 percent from last year, while those of grain, unmanufactured tobacco, seeds, and animal feeds logged a sharp decline of 7.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices dropped 0.2 percent, in contrast to the 0.3 percent rise in November.

During the year 2025, the average annual price increase of wholesale prices was 1.0 percent compared to 2.3 percent in 2024.

UBS-Aktie letztlich tiefer: Gericht veurteilt Credit Suisse zu hoher Zahlung an Ex-Mitarbeiterin
Bayer Aktie News: Anleger decken sich am Nachmittag mit Bayer ein
Dank neuer Skalierungstechnologien: Ethereum-Mitgründer Buterin hält Trilemma für gelöst
EQS-DD: Rheinmetall AG: Ulrich Grillo, buy
Amazon Aktie News: Anleger schicken Amazon am Nachmittag auf rotes Terrain
Moderna-Aktie zieht an: Kombi-Impfstoff für COVID-19 und Grippe ab 2027 angekündigt
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Nestlé-Aktie letztlich in Grün: CEO entschuldigt sich in Videobotschaft für Rückruf von Babynahrung
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St-Aktie: JP Morgan Chase & Co. vergibt Bewertung mit Underweight
Partners Group-Aktie springt an: Verwaltetes Vermögen in 2025 gesteigert

KW 2: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
KW 2: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 2: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
GBP/EUR 1.1538 -0.0007
13:04 ANALYSE-FLASH: Deutsche Bank hebt Ziel für Lufthansa auf 8,60 Euro - 'Hold'
13:02 ROUNDUP: Mehr Fleisch aus besseren Ställen - Staatliches Logo später
12:59 Opel legt Comeback des Manta auf Eis
12:57 Deutsche Börse-News: "Gigantische Umsätze mit Edelmetallfonds"
12:52 BGH prüft Streit um Jugendschutz bei E-Zigaretten-Tanks
12:49 ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS hebt Ziel für Siemens Healthineers auf 51 Euro - 'Neutral'
12:48 ROUNDUP: Nato beginnt Großmanöver in Deutschland und verlegt Truppen
12:46 WDH/ROUNDUP 2/Frontex: Zahl der irregulären Grenzübertritte 2025 gesunken
12:57 RWE-Aktie auf Mehrjahreshoch: Rückenwind durch Offshore-Zuschläge
12:40 ROUNDUP 2: Erkundungsteam der Bundeswehr für Grönland gestartet