SMI 13’335 0.1%  SPI 18’388 0.2%  Dow 49’462 1.0%  DAX 25’034 0.6%  Euro 0.9305 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’918 -0.2%  Gold 4’453 -0.9%  Bitcoin 73’239 -1.7%  Dollar 0.7963 0.1%  Öl 60.7 0.3% 
RTL-Aktie etwas höher: Stellenabbau bei RTL News konkretisiert
NVIDIA-Aktie als Massstab: Mizuho sieht Parallelen bei Quantencomputing-Werten
Tesla-Aktie: Wedbush-Analyst Dan Ives warnt vor entscheidender Phase - Musk nimmt Robotaxis 2026 in den Fokus
Aktien schwächeln: BP und Corteva schmieden Bündnis für Herstellung von Biokraftstoffen
Rohstoffe im Fokus: So bewegen sich Goldpreis & Co. am Mittwochmittag
07.01.2026 13:21:54

German Unemployment Rate Unchanged At 6.3%

(RTTNews) - Germany's unemployment rate remained unchanged at the end of the year but the actual jobless numbers increased as economic activity remained weak.

The unemployment rate held steady at 6.3 percent, as expected, in December, figures from the Federal Employment Agency showed on Wednesday.

The number of unemployed people increased 3,000 from the previous month, following November's rise of 1,000. Unemployment was forecast to climb 5,000.

With the onset of the winter break, unemployment rose by an unadjusted 23,000 to 2.91 million in December.

The labor market developed in an unfavorable direction in 2025, Federal Employment Agency Chairwoman Andrea Nahles said. However, there are several indications that it has reached the bottom, she noted.

Compared to the previous year, unemployment increased 161,000 to reach 2.95 million in 2025.

ING economist Carsten Brzeski said if the cyclical recovery of the German economy unfolds over the coming months, the labor market should stabilize by mid-year.

The gradual deterioration of the German labour market is likely to persist, clearly complicating any recovery of private consumption in 2026, Brzeski added.

Data based on the labor force survey showed that the adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.8 percent in November. The number of unemployed increased 7,000 from the last month to 1.67 million.

On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate rose to 3.7 percent from 3.3 percent in November.

Breite Verfügbarkeit von Wegovy-Pille in den USA treibt Novo Nordisk-Aktie erneut kräftig nach oben
DZ BANK gibt Rheinmetall-Aktie Kaufen
Bayer-Aktie fällt trotzdem ins Minus: Sevabertinib bekommt Breakthrough-Therapy-Status in den USA und China
DroneShield-Aktie nach Höhenflug leichter: Neuer COO bleibt im Blick - ADF-Partnerschaft wird fortgesetzt
VW-Aktie sinkt: Volkswagen meldet stark rückläufige Absatzzahlen in den USA - VW-Töchter zu Rückrufaktion gezwungen
Gold und Small-Cap-KI-Aktien: Das sind die Anlagetrends 2026 laut einer Goldman Sachs-Umfrage
Rheinmetall-Aktie erhält von Deutsche Bank AG Bewertung: Buy
Idorsia Aktie News: Idorsia am Dienstagnachmittag massiv unter Druck
Top-Performer 2026? Darum setzt ein Analyst lieber auf NVIDIA-Rivale AMD
Buy-Analyse: Deutsche Bank AG bewertet Siemens Energy-Aktie

13:48 Berlins Bürgermeister: Infrastruktur schnell besser schützen
13:44 ROUNDUP: A44 gesperrt - Windrad-Flügel könnte abfallen
13:43 ANALYSE-FLASH: Berenberg senkt Evonik auf 'Sell' - Ziel runter auf 11,60 Euro
13:43 ANALYSE-FLASH: Berenberg hebt Vodafone auf 'Buy' - Ziel hoch auf 119 Pence
13:32 Ärztepräsident fordert Zucker- und Alkohol-Abgabe
13:34 RTL-Aktie stabil: RTL News streicht hunderte Jobs
13:23 Wadephul setzt in Paris Ukraine-Beratungen fort
13:17 ROUNDUP: SPD-Fraktionsvize konkretisiert Pläne zu Reform der Erbschaftsteuer
13:13 ROUNDUP: CSU erteilt SPD-Plan zu höherer Erbschaftssteuer eine Absage
13:09 ROUNDUP 2: Arbeitslosigkeit nimmt weiter zu - 2026 Erholung erwartet