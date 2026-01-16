Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner EUR/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
16.01.2026 08:37:19

German Inflation Slows To 2%

(RTTNews) - Germany's harmonized inflation eased to the 2 percent target towards the end of the year, final data from Destatis confirmed on Friday.

The harmonized index of consumer prices rose 2.0 percent on a yearly basis in December, following a 2.6 percent gain in the previous month. The statistical office confirmed the December rate published on January 6.

Likewise, consumer price inflation weakened to 1.8 percent from 2.3 percent in each of the previous two months. The latest inflation rate was the slowest since September 2024 and also matched the provisional estimate.

Excluding food and energy, core inflation weakened to 2.4 percent from 2.7 percent a month ago.

On a monthly basis, the HICP climbed 0.2 percent and the CPI remained flat in December. Both rates were in line with the initial estimates.

In 2025, CPI inflation averaged 2.2 percent, the same rate as seen in 2024 and weaker than the 5.9 percent posted in 2023.

Core inflation softened to 2.8 percent in 2025 from 3.0 percent in 2024.

KW 2: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 2: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 2: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
