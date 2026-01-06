Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’341 0.7%  SPI 18’352 0.6%  Dow 49’462 1.0%  DAX 24’892 0.1%  Euro 0.9300 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’932 0.1%  Gold 4’493 1.1%  Bitcoin 73’476 -1.3%  Dollar 0.7957 0.5%  Öl 60.5 -2.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Rheinmetall345850Idorsia36346343Zurich Insurance1107539Chevron1281709
Top News
Bitcoin-Ausblick 2026: Aus diesen Gründen könnte der nächste Zyklus Kryptowährungsanleger überraschen
Alcon streicht Übernahme von US-Unternehmen STAAR Surgical - Aktien uneins
D-Wave Quantum setzt Rally fort: CES 2026 bewegt Anleger
NVIDIA-Aktie schwächelt etwas: Chipriese plant eigenen Robotaxi-Dienst
Siemens-Aktie zieht an: Partnerschaft mit NVIDIA wird vertieft
Suche...
eToro entdecken
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner EUR/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

Invertiert

EUR/GBP

06.01.2026 21:43:45

German Inflation Slowest In 15 Months In December

(RTTNews) - Germany's consumer price inflation eased more than expected to its lowest level in over a year in December, preliminary data from the statistical office Destatis showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 1.8 percent year-on-year following an increase of 2.3 percent in each of the previous two months. Economists had expected inflation to slow to 2.0 percent.

The latest inflation rate was the slowest since September 2024, when it was 1.6 percent.

Core inflation, which excludes food and energy, dropped to 2.4 percent from 2.7 percent in November.

Inflation, based on the EU measure of the harmonized index of consumer prices or HICP, slowed to 2.0 percent from 2.6 percent. Economists had expected inflation to drop to 2.2 percent. The rate of inflation was the lowest since August, when it was 2.1 percent.

Services inflation was stable at 3.5 percent in December, while the increase in prices of goods slowed sharply to 0.4 percent from 1.1 percent.

Energy prices decreased 1.3 percent, which was much worse a fall than in the previous few months. Food inflation eased to 0.8 percent from 1.2 percent. The annual average CPI inflation was steady at 2.2 percent in 2025, same as in the previous year. Meanwhile, the annual average HICP inflation eased to 2.3 percent, the lowest since the pandemic year of 2020, from 2.5 percent in 2024.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Breite Verfügbarkeit von Wegovy-Pille in den USA treibt Novo Nordisk-Aktie erneut kräftig nach oben
Idorsia-Aktie in Rot: Veröffentlichung neuer Studie zu Schlafmittel Daridorexant - Phase-II-Studie für Schuppenflechte-Medikament gestartet
SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX mit neuem Rekordschluss -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende stärker - Dow mit neuer Bestmarke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend weit im Plus
Rheinmetall-Aktie zieht an: Bundeswehr stockt Schützenpanzer-Ausrüstung auf - auch Aktien von RENK, HENSOLDT & TKMS steigen
Bitcoin-Ausblick 2026: Aus diesen Gründen könnte der nächste Zyklus Kryptowährungsanleger überraschen
Bayer-Aktie fällt trotzdem ins Minus: Sevabertinib bekommt Breakthrough-Therapy-Status in den USA und China
D-Wave Quantum setzt Rally fort: CES 2026 bewegt Anleger
VW-Aktie sinkt: Volkswagen meldet stark rückläufige Absatzzahlen in den USA - VW-Töchter zu Rückrufaktion gezwungen
Gold und Small-Cap-KI-Aktien: Das sind die Anlagetrends 2026 laut einer Goldman Sachs-Umfrage
Nordex-Aktie fester: Grossauftrag für kanadische Windparks erhalten

Top-Rankings

KW 1: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 1: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt hat sich in der vergangenen Handelswoche einiges getan. Das sind die Gewinner u ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/EUR 1.1550 -0.0003
-0.03

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
22:23 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow steuert mit Rekord auf 50.000 Punkte zu
22:15 Aktien New York Schluss: Dow steuert mit Rekord auf 50.000 Punkte zu
21:20 Siemens und Nvidia rufen 'neue industrielle Revolution' aus
21:09 Nestle-Rückruf von Babynahrung: Kaum finanzielle Auswirkungen
21:04 ROUNDUP 2: Merz will Ukraine-Waffenstillstand mit absichern
20:52 Selenskyj: Trotz Fortschritten bleibt Territorialstreit
20:51 ROUNDUP 2: Polizei durchsucht Sparkasse nach Millionen-Coup
20:49 Devisen: Euro gibt nach auf Tagestief
20:40 Merz: Für Militäreinsatz müssen Bedingungen erfüllt sein
20:29 Tod eines US-Kongressabgeordneten schwächt republikanische Mehrheit