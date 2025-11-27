Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’804 -0.1%  SPI 17’600 -0.1%  Dow 47’427 0.7%  DAX 23’759 0.1%  Euro 0.9333 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’646 -0.2%  Gold 4’154 -0.2%  Bitcoin 73’651 1.2%  Dollar 0.8058 0.2%  Öl 63.1 0.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Webinar: Wie Du mit der Umland-Methode hochprofitable Aktien entdeckst
Rivian-Aktie bricht ein: Darum hat der Tesla-Konkurrent seit dem IPO fast 90 Prozent an Wert verloren
FDA-Antrag belastet: Novo-Nordisk-Aktie fällt nach Wegovy-Dosisupdate
Siemens Energy-Aktie stark: Berenberg hebt Kursziel an
PUMA-Aktie hebt ab: Fila-Mutter Anta könnte für deutsche Sportartikelhersteller bieten
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner EUR/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

Invertiert

EUR/GBP

27.11.2025 11:16:13

German GfK Consumer Sentiment To Improve

(RTTNews) - German consumer confidence is set to improve in December as households showed willingness to buy and save but their economic and income expectations deteriorated, monthly survey data published jointly by NIQ/GfK and the Nuremberg Institute for Market Decisions showed Thursday.

The forward-looking consumer sentiment index improved to -23.2 from -24.1 in the previous month. The indicator was forecast to rise moderately to -23.6.

"With the stabilization, the Consumer Climate is currently almost exactly at the previous year's level," NIM Head of Consumer Climate Rolf Burkl said. "This is also good news for the retail sector with regard to Christmas spending: the data indicate a stable business," Burkl added.

"On the one hand, this shows a certain stability in consumer sentiment, but on the other hand, it also reveals that consumers do not expect a significant recovery in the short term," said Burkl.

The willingness to buy increased for the second straight month and the willingness to save declined in November. However, the fall in income expectations prevented a stronger recovery. The indicator for income expectations dropped to an eight-month low of -0.1 in November from +2.3 a month ago.

In contrast to income expectations, the willingness to buy rose for the second straight month in November. The index climbed to -6.0 from -9.3 in the previous month. The score was the second highest this year.

Meanwhile, consumers remained cautious in their assessment of the economic expectations for the coming twelve months. The index dropped to -1.1 from +0.8 in October. Consumers continue to expect no significant recovery in the near-term.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Fusion mit BioNTech: CureVac-Aktionäre geben grünes Licht - so reagieren die Aktien
Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK und HENSOLDT uneins: Wie steht es um die Friedenspläne für die Ukraine?
Novo Nordisk-Aktie steigt: US-Regierung handelt günstigere Ozempic-Kosten aus
Bitcoin-Wale kaufen zu: Grossinvestoren akkumulieren in Schwächephasen kräftig
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)-Aktie erhält von Goldman Sachs Group Inc. höhere Einstufung: Jetzt Buy
NuScale-Aktie: Kann der SMR-Spezialist NVIDIA Konkurrenz machen?
KW 47: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
SMI und DAX zum Handelsende fester -- US-Börsen legen schliesslich zu -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Plus
Adecco-Aktie in Rot: Konzern setzt auf KI-Plattformen und bestätigt langfristige Margenziele
Aktien von BYD, Alibaba und Baidu verlieren: US-Pentagon warnt vor militärischen Verflechtungen

Top-Rankings

Die 20 grössten Banken Europas
Das sind die 20 grössten Banken Europas.
Bildquelle: Markus Pfaff / Shutterstock.com
Reges Treiben im Portfolio: Diese Titel hielt der Gates Foundation Trust im 3. Quartal 2025
Die milliardenschwere Gates-Stiftung, ins Leben gerufen von Bill und Melinda Gates, verwaltet ih ...
Bildquelle: JamesWMfoto / Shutterstock.com
3. Quartal 2025: Diese Aktien hielt die Commerzbank im Depot
Depotübersicht für Q3 2025
Bildquelle: Frank Gaertner / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/EUR 1.1415 -0.0002
-0.02

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
11:30 Geld für Bauherren: KfW startet Förderung für EH-55-Häuser
11:28 AKTIE IM FOKUS 2: Übernahmespekulation entfacht bei Puma Kurssturm im Wasserglas
11:21 Eurozone: Wirtschaftsstimmung verbessert sich geringfügig
11:15 Wacker Chemie streicht zehn Prozent der Stellen - Deutschland trägt Hauptlast
11:09 ANALYSE: Oddo BHF sieht ArcelorMittal als Profiteur bei Wiederaufbau in Ukraine
11:04 HINWEIS/US-Anleihen: Kein Handel am Feiertag 'Thanksgiving'
11:04 ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS belässt SAP auf 'Buy' - Ziel 300 Euro
11:04 HINWEIS/Aktien New York: Kein Handel an US-Börsen wegen Feiertag
11:17 E.ON-Aktie schwach: Goldman Sachs erinnert an Regulierungs-Risiko
10:53 AfD wirft Dobrindt überzogenen Kampf gegen Rechts vor