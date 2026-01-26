Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’099 -0.4%  SPI 18’135 -0.5%  Dow 49’099 -0.6%  DAX 24’816 -0.3%  Euro 0.9218 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’936 -0.2%  Gold 5’088 2.1%  Bitcoin 68’317 1.5%  Dollar 0.7775 0.3%  Öl 66.0 -0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204UBS24476758Rheinmetall345850Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)-Aktie-Analyse: Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bewertet mit Buy
Neutral von Goldman Sachs Group Inc. für Commerzbank-Aktie
UBS AG veröffentlicht Bewertung: Infineon-Aktie mit Buy
Neue Analyse: UBS AG bewertet Richemont-Aktie mit Buy
Swiss Re-Aktie: UBS AG vergibt Neutral
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner EUR/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

Invertiert

EUR/GBP

26.01.2026 12:12:42

German Business Confidence Remains Unchanged

(RTTNews) - German business sentiment remained unchanged in January as the improvement in current situation was offset by the deterioration in expectations, survey data from the Munich-based ifo Institute showed on Monday.

The business climate index remained unchanged at 87.6 in January, while the score was expected to rise to 88.3.

The current situation index rose to 85.7 in January from 85.6 in December. Meanwhile, the expectations indicator dropped to 89.5 from 89.7 in the prior month.

The German economy is starting the New Year with little momentum, ifo President Clemens Fuest said.

ING economist Carsten Brzeski said the ifo survey indicates that the uncertainty has hit the German economy again on the back of geopolitical tensions and tariff threats. However, for now, an upcoming recovery is still expected, he added.

The survey showed that business confidence in manufacturing increased sharply in January. Companies assessed current business conditions as more positive and their expectations were notably less pessimistic.

In the service sector, the business climate deteriorated. The current situation was assessed as slightly worse and expectations turned somewhat more pessimistic.

In trade, the index rose sharply. Companies rated their business situation as more favorable, and expectations also became less pessimistic. This improvement was seen in both retail and wholesale trade.

In construction, the business climate improved in January. This was driven by a better assessment of current business conditions. However, the expectations indicator was unchanged.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT und TKMS im Anlegerfokus: Rheinmetall und OHB schielen auf Bundeswehr-"Starlink" - OHB +30%
Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT & TKMS: Bei diesen Rüstungsaktie sehen Analysten 2026 das höchste Potenzial
EQS-CMS: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information
SMI und DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliesslich vorwiegend in Rot
NVIDIA-Aktie im Blick: Welche Folgen neue Kühltechnologien für den KI-Markt haben
Bitcoin Kurs Prognose 2026: Richtungsentscheidung naht, Bitcoin Hyper sammelt Momentum
Rivian-Aktie: Morgan Stanley sieht weiter begrenztes Potenzial
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Neuer CEO Greg Abel erhält deutlich höhere Bezüge als Warren Buffett
Fresenius-Aktie höher: Zellselektionstechnologie von TQ Therapeutics gekauft

Top-Rankings

KW 4: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 4: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 4: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/EUR 1.1531 0.0024
0.21

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
12:11 ROUNDUP: EU ermittelt gegen Musks X wegen sexualisierter KI-Bilder
12:06 EU ermittelt gegen Musks X wegen sexualisierter KI-Bilder
11:56 Reiche: Mit mehr Vollzeit Arbeitsproduktivität steigern
11:51 ROUNDUP: Stabilus startet mit deutlichen Rückgängen ins neue Geschäftsjahr
11:41 Aktien Frankfurt: Stagnierender Ifo-Index macht Dax etwas zu schaffen
11:32 Commerzbank-Aktie trotzdem fester: Goldman Sachs senkt Ziel
11:38 AKTIEN IM FOKUS: Probleme mit Babynahrung belasten Danone und Nestle erneut
11:32 Kreml sieht Ukraine-Gespräche noch ganz am Anfang
11:17 ROUNDUP/Deutschland: Ifo-Geschäftsklima stagniert - 'Wirtschaft ohne Schwung'
11:13 Stiftung: 'Massaker von gewaltigem Ausmaß' im Iran